MUSKOGEE – A steady stream of new and seasoned comedians have been booking Muskogee’s Historic Roxy Theater to ply their trade.
“It’s a beautiful theater and it has such a warm and intimate feeling,” said Hurricane Harris, a professional MMA fighter who has taken to the stage as a comedian and is the producer of the Saturday Night Live Comedy Show Tour.
Harris brought himself and three other comedians to perform on the Roxy stage and were a hit with the audience.
“It’s just the perfect setting for a comedy event,” said Codale Ford, a fellow comedian and friend of Harris. “It just has a great feel to it and the Roxy Bar has a neat vibe. It’s not something you expect to see in a theater like this.”
That “neat vibe” and “intimate feeling” brought four other comedy groups to the Roxy in the last nine months, and now it will welcome to its stage William Lee Daniels. Daniels, an online comedian with over 20 million followers, is making the jump from online to live, Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. and will perform to a sold-out crowd.
While comedians appear to be flocking to Oklahoma’s last Roxy Theater to “make funny” music acts across the U.S. have found success performing on the stage where Leon Russell had his annual birthday party, and where Carrie Underwood sang before she stepped on the American Idol stage.
That next musical act is Nashville’s Tray Twitty and Twyla Lynn, the grandchildren of Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. They’ll take to the Roxy stage on July 14 for a one-of-a-kind tribute show. They may not get William Lee Martin’s laughs but they are sure to entertain.
