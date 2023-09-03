MUSKOGEE – Port Muskogee has announced a New Mexico based company has chosen Muskogee for expansion.
With the recent acquisition of the former Muskogee Metal Fabricators building and business, the group brings over 70 years of expertise in manufacturing commercial tanks. Their decision to invest in Muskogee was driven by strategic factors, including the region’s centralized location in the United States, access to skilled welders, and local support.
Under its new ownership group, Muskogee Metal Fabricators is committed to carrying on the legacy and name, solidifying its presence in Muskogee.
The investment by Muskogee Metal Fabricators will lead to the creation of at least 22 new jobs over the next three years, offering an average annual salary of $52,000, which exceeds Muskogee’s average annual salary. With an investment of $3.3 million into the facility and operations, the group is demonstrating a strong commitment to the growth and development of their business in Muskogee.
Port Muskogee supported this investment by connecting Muskogee Metal Fabricators to local and state incentives, including the Oklahoma Small Employer Quality Jobs Act and the new Rural Jobs Act. This collaboration further encouraged the company’s decision to invest in the region.
“We are delighted to welcome the New Mexico company’s expansion to Muskogee,” Executive Port Director at Port Muskogee Kimbra Scott said. “Their decision to invest in our community demonstrates the attractiveness of our local business environment. As Muskogee Metal Fabricators embarks on this new chapter, we are committed to providing support as they generate new jobs, make capital investments, and add to the growth of our community.”
The City of Muskogee Foundation took a step in bolstering the new Muskogee Metal Fabricators investment by approving a Strategic Investment Program application worth $99,000 in incentives over the next three years. Port Muskogee implements and administers the Strategic Investment Program, which is a performance-based incentive granted once supporting documentation for the investment and new jobs is provided.
Mayor Marlon Coleman expressed his appreciation for the company’s decision to choose Muskogee for their expansion and to acquire an existing business that was facing challenges.
“The acquisition of Muskogee Metal Fabricators and their decision to invest in our community is a testament to the potential and opportunities that Muskogee offers,” Coleman said. “By breathing new life into this established business, they are not only creating 22 new jobs but also revitalizing a pillar of our local economy. We are grateful for their confidence in Muskogee’s future and their dedication to driving economic prosperity in our city.”
As Muskogee Metal Fabricators embarks on this exciting new chapter, Port Muskogee and the City of Muskogee extend their congratulations and express their commitment to fostering a successful and prosperous partnership.
Port Muskogee works in partnership with the City of Muskogee to implement an economic development program designed to increase business investment and job opportunities in the Muskogee area. Learn more at www.PortMuskogee.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.