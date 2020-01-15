The Tahlequah Hospital Foundation will host the 15th annual Hearts of Gold Gala on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Chota Conference Center in Cherokee Springs Plaza.
The event will feature special guests LeAnne Taylor, Grady Nichols and Emerald City band. The Gala serves as the largest fundraiser supporting Tahlequah Hospital Foundation, raising funds to provide scholarships for students pursuing a career in health care, and supply the latest in health care technology and facilities.
The Gala will showcase the hospital’s growth over the last year, as well as honor several individuals who have made a significant impact on health care in Tahlequah.
“We have so many health care heroes in this community, and the awards given at the Gala are a wonderful way to recognize them,” said Dr. Adele King, chairman of the Tahlequah Hospital Foundation Board. “These individuals exemplify service, innovation and commitment, and our hospital, as well as our community, benefit greatly from their selfless dedication to the health care industry.”
Three awards will be given at the Gala. The Heart of Gold Award will recognize volunteer Anne Cottrill for her countless hours of service to the Tahlequah City Hospital Auxiliary and the community. The McIntosh, Masters, Medearis Award will be presented to Dr. Chris DeLoache for demonstrating clinical excellence and his unwavering dedication to health care. The Thompson Award will recognize Judy Williams for her instrumental role in Tahlequah’s health care history.
To purchase tickets or for more information about the Hearts of Gold Gala, call 918-453-2105 or email events@nhs-ok.org.
