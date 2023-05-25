NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Chart-topping global superstar Niall Horan has announced "The Show Live on Tour 2024" – his biggest tour yet and first headline tour since 2018, including a stop at the Walmart AMP on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, as part of the 2024 Cox Concert Series.
Presales started on Tuesday, May 30. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 2. Standard ticket prices will be available on the website. Gate times and music times will be announced at a later date.
Horan will be performing songs from all three of his solo albums, including "The Show," which will be released by Capitol Records on June 9, 2023.
A deeply felt meditation on everything from mental health to the infinite complexity and uncertainty of love, "The Show" is an endlessly spellbinding statement on following the heart to its absolute truth. As he gears up to share his most personal material yet in a truly extraordinary career, Horan is particularly eager to return to the stage. On release day, Horan will perform in New York City as part of the Citi Summer Concert Series on “TODAY.” He will also be performing at festivals around the world this summer, including Boston Calling.
“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” said Horan. “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”
Horan, who joined NBC’s The Voice” this season as a new coach, performed his new single “Meltdown” on the show last week.
Rolling Stone observed, “Unlike the optimistic pop songs that bury devastating lyrics beneath the sound of sunshine, ‘Meltdown’ keeps up an unrelenting pace that more so echos the heightened anxiety and panic Horan sings about.” Billboard noted, “’Meltdown’ finds Horan biting off a jumpy pop-rock production and swaggering through some ooo-ooo-ooo melodies; the heartbeat of the song is steady, and the singer-songwriter underlines the reliable pop presence that he was born to inhabit.”
Originally from Mullingar, Ireland, Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as part of the iconic One Direction. His full-length solo debut "Flicker" entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 in October 2017 and contained the three time RIAA Platinum single “Slow Hands” and the two time RIAA Platinum “This Town.” The album hit the top 10 in 20 countries total. With combined global streams surpassing 8 billion, "Flicker" has gone Platinum in five countries — including the U.S. — and Gold in an additional seven countries. "Heartbreak Weather" followed in 2020 and topped the U.K.’s Official Albums chart and Billboard’s Top Album Sales tally.
Buy tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or Walton Arts Center Box Office, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays.
