Northeastern State University’s Sequoyah Institute has announced the 2023-’24 season lineup for its popular performing arts series.
“We are excited to be bringing back a couple of our artists from last season to do completely different performances,” Assistant Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and theatre professor Dr. Robyn Pursley said. “After moving the season to the downtown area last year, we felt that the NSU Playhouse venue is ideal for the current scope of our programming, so we are also thrilled to be keeping the season in the Playhouse this year.”
Starting off the season are Oct. 11-12 performances of “Island Trap,” returning artist Austin Dean Ashford’s hip-hop riff about Black Ulysses on an Odyssey of self-discovery and a powerful exploration of a young artist of color navigating the turbulent waters of contemporary American culture while trying to find his authentic voice. “Island Trap” has lyrical poetry, live music, and commentary on the Black experience in America. This tour-de-force charts a soul journey on an exotic island where Black Ulysses discovers his place in a society full of gun violence and oppression.
On Nov. 29-30, Face Vocal Band, featuring Tahlequah High School alum Anderson Daniel, will return to Tahlequah for a performance of their holiday concert. Face Vocal Band is an all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado. They’ve been performing internationally for over two decades and perform over 100 shows per year.
Their holiday concert will feature both classic and contemporary Christmas songs, performed acapella in rock ‘n’ roll fashion.
Jan. 18, 2024, kicks off the new year with a performance by Brick Fields, a captivating blues and roots ensemble based in Northwest Arkansas. Comprised of the husband-and-wife team of Rachel Fields and Larry Brick, the band is known for their soulful and heartfelt performances that seamlessly blend traditional blues with elements of gospel, folk, and R&B.
Finally, Oklahoma-native singer KT Sullivan will perform on Feb. 22, 2024. Sullivan starred with Steve Ross in The Irish Rep’s sold-out run of “Love, Noël” in the summer of 2019 and the production was then filmed at The Players in 2020.
Currently, Sullivan is singing and playing piano every Tuesday in the lobby of The Algonquin Hotel and has been extended through 2023. She stars annually at The Pheasantry in London and was star vocalist on two tours of China with Manhattan Symphonie.
All performances will be held at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. on their respective dates. Individual tickets will go on sale Sept. 12.
For more information about tickets and showtimes for the upcoming 2023-’24 Sequoyah Institute Performance Series, visit www.nsuok.edu/si or call 918-444-4500.
