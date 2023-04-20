OKLAHOMA CITY – OK Let’s Dance is thrilled to announce the establishment of a new initiative for Oklahomans to gather and dance together.
Designed with every age and ability in mind, OK Let’s Dance will increase public access to dance thanks to funding by the Kirkpatrick Family Fund.
For its inaugural year, OK Let’s Dance has selected three partners to invigorate Oklahomans through immersive dance experiences: The Plaza District’s Calderón Festival, OKC Ballet’s Ballet Under the Stars, and Oklahoma Contemporary’s presentation of RED by 2nd Best Dance Company.
“Bringing the community together is more important than ever in this moment,” said Larry Keigwin, renowned choreographer and Kirkpatrick Family Fund trustee. “OK Let’s Dance will augment the efforts of already established and successful dance nonprofits in Oklahoma City. We could not be more excited to begin a new era for Oklahoma through the power of dance.”
The first partner for OK Let’s Dance is the Second Annual Calderón Dance Festival on Sunday, May 7 from noon-8 p.m. in The Plaza District in Oklahoma City. With an expectation of 10,000 plus Oklahomans in attendance, this year’s Calderón Dance Festival will offer a full day of jam sessions and dance classes with local and national dancers and dance makers at various locations across The Plaza District.
Master dance classes and performances are free from nationally-renowned choreographers, dancers, and companies, including Ballet Hispánico – one of America's cultural treasures and leading LatinX dance organization.
This unique, family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
“The Plaza District is honored to have been selected by OK Let’s Dance to support the Calderón Festival – an inclusive, diverse, dynamic and free all-day dance festival,” said Hui Cha Poos and Erika Vasquez, cofounders of the Calderón Festival in The Plaza District. “Shannon’s vision for building a community with inclusive, diverse, and equitable opportunities in dance has finally come to life and we can’t wait for our second year. We hope all Oklahomans will come out and join us on Sunday, May 7 from noon–8 p.m. in The Plaza District.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.