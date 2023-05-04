MUSKOGEE — The Sixth Annual Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame Induction scheduled for Saturday, May 6, will turn a page in history as it recognizes two of the most important motion pictures ever produced in Oklahoma.
Both are independently made movies based on actual events. “The Cherokee Word for Water,” which tells how Wilma Mankiller, the future legendary chief of the Cherokee Nation helped to bring water to a rural community in dire need. A touching story, co-directed by Mankillers, surviving husband, Charlie Soap, was named “the best American Indian made film of the last 40 years.”
The successful completion of that 20-mile waterline “led to Mankiller’s election as principal chief, her and Soap’s marriage and sparked a movement of similar self-help projects across the Cherokee Nation and in Indian Country that continues today.” “
Sherwood Forest: Top Secret” was the perfect story for Mark A. Stansberry to convince his partner, the late Academy Award winner, Gray Fredrickson to produce. Stansberry, a long-time oilman, oil producing consultant, and energy policy adviser was mesmerized by this virtually unknown World War II era incident. As Hitler advanced across Europe, he took control of oil fields and refineries as his air force targeted Britain’s refineries, nearly bringing oil and gas production in Britain to a standstill. Britain launched a plan that would bring oil field roughnecks to secretly drill for oil in Sherwood Forest.
This secret mission would become a linchpin to winning the war. The movie, narrated by actor Barry Corbin, is moving, intense, and enlightening.
Inducting these two Oklahoma made movies side-by-side is history making. Actor Ryan Merriman, “Pretty Little Liars,” “The Pony,” and “Final Destination 3,” and producer-director Fritz Kiersch, “Children of the Corn,” “The Hunt,” “Fatal Charm,” and Gor,” will also be inducted. Cleavon Little of “Blazing Saddles” fame will be posthumously inducted and his daughter, nationally renowned artist, Adia Millett, will accept on his behalf.
The three other nominees, Chuck Norris, Candy Clark, and Alfre Woodard had scheduling conflicts that couldn’t be resolved. Oklahoma is ranked number four for the number of its citizens who work in front of and behind the camera in the motion picture industry. The induction begins at 7 p.m. at Muskogee’s historic Roxy Theater at 220 W. Okmulgee in downtown Muskogee. The event is free and open to the public.
