MUSKOGEE – On Aug. 5, the Roxy Theater will host a showing of the classic movie “The Last Picture Show” in remembrance and celebration of an event titled “Clu Gulager Night.”
The “Last Picture Show” will screen at 7 p.m. on Aug. 5. A short documentary and brief discussion about William Martin “Clu” Gulager’s life will precede the showing of the movie. The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Gulager’s career as an actor and director spanned more than six decades. By every measure, Gulager was a scene stealer and was easily the most watchable performer in a movie and television scene. Born in Holdenville and raised in Muskogee, Gulager was given the nickname “Clu” by his grandfather. Gulager, an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation, was also a second cousin to Will Rogers. Their grandmothers were sisters. His father, John Gulager, had worked as an actor for a time before becoming an attorney and settling in Muskogee to practice law. After high school, Clu served two years in the Marine Corps and then attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah before transferring to Baylor University in Texas. There he won a scholarship to study acting abroad with the acclaimed actor and director Jean-Lous Barrault of Paris, France. When he returned to Baylor the following year, he married fellow actress, Miriam Byrd Nethery. The couple had two sons. After graduation they headed to Hollywood to pursue their careers, and in 1959, Gulager became the first television actor to become a contract player with Universal. In 1966, as part of the cast of “The Virgininan,” Gulager, along with his cast members, received the Bronze Wrangler Award.
In 1969, the short subject movie Gulager directed, “A Day With The Boys,” was nominated for the Palm de Or Award at the Cannes Film Festival. In 1986, Gulager was nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor in the movie “Hunter’s Blood.” In 2013, the BareBones International Independent Film and Music Festival awarded Gulager the Lifetime Achievement and Living Legend Award. At that time, the film festival created the Clu Gulager Best Actor Award, which they present annually. In 2017, Gulager was inducted into the Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame. Gulager died on Aug. 5, 2022, at age 93.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.