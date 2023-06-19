In a time when people throw labels at artists hoping they will stick and genre lines are blurred, songwriter Steve Hamby and his band, The Ways, are avoiding the lines and labels. Their debut, self-titled, six-song EP takes the listener on a musical journey embracing elements of Americana, Roots, Country, and Rock music. The locals call it “Red Dirt”.
Steve Hamby and The Ways are notable performers at fairs and festivals, music venues, and songwriter events throughout the Oklahoma and Texas area. Released online only in September 2022 and with no promotion, radio or otherwise, “Cain’s Ballroom Dream” – the final track on the EP – has been streamed more than 10,000 times via various platforms, such as Spotify and Apple Music.
Hamby’s songwriting prowess is on display for this project. His songs have been recorded by artists including Brent Giddens recently at Tulsa’s renowned Church Studio, and fellow Oklahoma artist Tyler Byrd. Hamby co-wrote “Shades of Texas” with Brent Giddens and Brett Richison and played multiple instruments on the recording at Drapp Studios, which won the Jimmy LaFave Song of the Year award at Bob Childers Gypsy Cafe in Stillwater in May 2023.
While Hamby is a relative newcomer to the Red Dirt scene, others involved in the project are not. Jeff Parker – producer, engineer, and musician – was in the middle of it all in Stillwater throughout the mid ‘80s and ‘90s and continued in Tahlequah from 2000 to present as the Red Dirt movement extended from Oklahoma to Texas and began to influence artists nationwide. The owner of Cimarron Sound Lab, Parker wears many hats including producer, engineer, and studio musician. The list of artists who have worked with Parker at Cimarron Sound Lab include Tom Skinner, Bob Childers, Greg Jacobs, Randy Pease, Randy Crouch, Jason Boland, Mike McClure, Cody Canada, Red Dirt Rangers, Jimmy LaFave, and many others. Parker was also a member of Tom Skinner’s “Farmboy” and “Dusty Children” touring band and recording projects, and served as guitarist for Bob Childers’ Damn Good Cowboy Band in support of his album releases “Nothing More Natural” and “Hat Trick.”
The legendary Roger Ray – dobro – was a founding member of Jason Boland and The Stragglers and spent 16 years touring with them. T.Z. Wright, accordion, is a member of the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival House Band since 2003 and has been a writer and performer since the 1970s.
Other contributors include J.D. Smart from the Rod Robertson Band and Slidebar on bass and guitars, Chad Doublehead also from the Rod Robertson Band on the drums, and Louis Drapp from Drapp Studios on the banjo. Songwriting credits include Hamby, J.T. Hubbard, and Brent Giddens.
“Born in Tahlequah” is a dobro and telecaster driven ode to the iconic Billy Joe Shaver. Hamby was inspired to write this song after watching Shaver being interviewed by Norm McDonald. To help listeners understand the song, “correcaminos” is a Spanish word that means roadrunners and is the brand name of Hamby’s favorite pair of white python cowboy boots he bought in Mexico.
Producer Jeff Parker perfectly pairs Roger Ray’s dobro with T.Z. Wright’s accordion to accent “Tornadoes and Tequila,” which was inspired by a toxic relationship Hamby observed. The Tex-Mex feel is reminiscent of the Texas Tornadoes in the 1990s.
“Badass Alice” uses a poetic license to embellish this biography of Hamby’s mother-in-law. Alice is painted as an outlaw woman who has a heart of gold and an affinity for creating trouble if she can’t find it.
“She’s California” is a journey from the high-flying beginning of a relationship in west Texas to its ultimate, heart-breaking demise in Colorado as a man is forced to explain to his daughter why her mother is no longer around. “Reverse, Neutral, Drive” was co-written with J.T. Hubbard, “RND” as the band calls it, details a marriage in which both parties have grown complacent. The husband takes a job on the road while the wife contemplates her options. In the end, the husband decides that his family is more important than his job and comes home.
“Cain’s Ballroom Dream” is about the music venue and is written as if it were a romantic interest who is unattainable. Tributes are paid to Bob Wills and the Turnpike Troubadours as “worth the wait” to get inside to see. Mandolin and acoustic guitar are forefront in this Bluegrass approach to a love song about a bar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.