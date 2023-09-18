OKsWagen 2023 is scheduled to take place Oct. 7 in a new Tahlequah location.
The motto for this year’s event is “Fueled by Happy Thoughts,” which will be held between the streets of Delaware and Downing in downtown from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The decision to move the event is to help promote and encourage visitors to experience what businesses have to offer.
Rian Cragar, OKsWagen festival chair, will oversee this event for the second year in a row.
“We are excited to relocate the festival this year. A new location will create a more intimate feel for the car show, but we are still able to organize activities like tie dye, live music and an assortment of vendors,” Cragar said. “The new spot allows Tahlequah Main Street Association to collaborate on some fun with Kroner & Baer, which will be organizing an Oktoberfest event Friday and Saturday night.”
Jamie Hale, TMSA director, organizes events and other activities to strengthen the community.
“Tahlequah and Volkswagen seemingly go hand in hand,” Hale said. “The idea of a Volkswagen festival was brought to TMSA in 2012 by Jim Smythe. The first year, the festival was put together in just three weeks. The OKsWagen festival quickly became a hit and is now going on its 11th year. [Volkswagens] are funky and have quirky characteristics that are beloved by their owners and citizens.”
For more information, follow their Facebook at OKsWagen and Instagram page at Okswagenfestival, or visit tahlequahmainstreet.com/okswagen.
