As a child in inner-city Milwaukee, Father Bryan Massingale’s grandmother gave him a leather-bound copy of The New Webster Encyclopedic Dictionary of the English Language.
“My grandmother was not delusional. She did not live in denial of reality,” said Massingale, a Jesuit priest with an endowed chair in ethics at Fordham University. “Her gift was a vision, an act of hope. It was a dream, a hope, a reminder the neighborhood, with its drugs, violence and rodent-infested store with overpriced goods, did not define or limit who I could be.” That’s important, he said, since he was speaking as “a Black, gay priest and theologian” at Fordham’s recent Ignatian Q Conference for LGBTQ+ students from Jesuit campuses. This event was a “space for our dreaming, for queer dreams” of hope, for “despised and disdained and stigmatized peoples,” he added. “I dream of a church where gay priests and lesbian sisters are acknowledged as holy and faithful leaders they are,” he said. “I dream of a church where LGBTQ employees and schoolteachers can teach our children, serve God’s people and have their vocations, sexuality and committed loves affirmed. ... I dream of a church that celebrates same-sex loves as incarnations of God’s love.”
Theological visions of this kind inspire hope for some Catholics and concern for others. Thus, the North American phase of the Vatican’s global Synod on Synodality found “strong tensions within the Church,” while participants in the virtual assemblies “felt hope and encouragement and a desire for the synodal process to continue,” according to the 36-page report released on April 12 by U.S. and Canadian Catholic leaders.
Catholics are “called to act co-responsibly in a synodal fashion, not to wait until we know how to do everything perfectly, but to walk together as imperfect people,” said one group. Church and of each other.’” Calling for “greater inclusivity and welcome” within the Church, the final report said this was especially true with “women, young people, immigrants, racial or linguistic minorities, LGBTQ+ persons” and “people who are divorced and remarried without an annulment.”
The report also warned about the “danger of false or unrealistic expectations regarding what the synodal process is meant to be and to ‘produce,’” since people in “North American culture” focus on “measurable results and ... winners and losers.” Some participants questioned calls for “radical inclusion” while asking about the “pastoral and doctrinal implications” of that. The explosive nature of these debates jumped into the news weeks later when the Church of St. Paul the Apostle in New York hosted a “God is Trans: A Queer Spiritual Journey” exhibit.
Adah Unachukwu said this “maps the queer spiritual journey” through “Sacrifice, Identity and Communion.” There is, he added, “no devil; just past selves” and “Communion rounds out the spiritual journey, by placing God and the mortal on the same plane.” After seeing headlines, Archdiocese of New York officials promised to investigate the exhibit at the Paulist Fathers parish. The congregation offers, on its website, an “Out at St. Paul” ministry to the “Gay, Lesbian, Bi, Trans and Queer community.” Media reports noted parish leaders changed the name of this art exhibit, but it remained in place.
Massingale delivered his Fordham address before that. But he did stress that Catholics must dare to share dreams of change — even those with “an inherently subversive quality” — while seeking a “new and more just social order.”
Referring to the “wedding banquet at Cana,” when Jesus turned water into wine, the theologian called for a church in which “people of all races, genders and sexualities rejoice at the presence of love” and a world in which “spiritual wounds will be healed, where faith-based violence will be no more, where fear and intolerance are relics of history.”
Terry Mattingly is the editor of GetReligion.org.
