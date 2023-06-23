GROVE – The Anchor was awarded the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association’s coveted RedBud Award as the “Best New Attraction in Oklahoma.”
The award was presented to Shangri-La representatives at the OTIA RedBud Award ceremonies at The Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City Tuesday, June 13.
The Anchor is an indoor-outdoor activity park at Shangri-La Resort, which is Oklahoma’s premier waterfront golf and outdoor recreation destination. Shangri-La Resort is managed by Crescent Hotels and Resorts, the award winning, nationally recognized operator of hotels and resorts with more than 120 properties in the United States and Canada.
The RedBud Awards represent the highest honor in the tourism industry in Oklahoma. Shangri-La has previously been honored as “Best Lodging in Oklahoma” in 2018 and the resort was named “Best Attraction in Oklahoma” in 2022. The Anchor, which opened in June 2021, was named “Best New Attraction” at the 2023 awards banquet.
“It’s a tremendous honor to have The Anchor recognized as the Best New Attraction in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association,” said Shangri-La Resort’s President and CEO Barry Willingham. “The Anchor is symbol of the growing spirit and culture that is making Shangri-La one of the most desirable resort destinations in the region and, along with The Battlefield – our show stopping new par-three golf course that complements our lauded 27 championship golf holes – is putting us on the radar as a ‘must visit’ for travelers from all over the country.”
Shaun Tune, director of operations at The Anchor, was joined by Director of Catering Linda Wall and Director of Communications Mike Williams to accept the honor, which was presented by Jenifer Reynolds, executive director of the “Discover Oklahoma” television series, and Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department Chief of Staff Taylor Nelson.
The Anchor has become a premier tourism attraction for Grand Lake and northeastern Oklahoma. The facility is built on 6.5 acres of land at the resort and features tennis, pickleball, basketball, cornhole, sand volleyball, and a unique mini-Fenway wiffle ball park.
The 11,000-square-foot indoor facility features a sports bar, food service, simulator bays with Trackman Golf and LaserShot shooting simulators, as well as a complete arcade with a variety of games including virtual reality games and rides. More traditional games, such as ping-pong, pool, shuffleboard, darts, and foosball, are also featured at the facility, which has served to make Grand Lake O’ The Cherokees a true year-round destination.
The Anchor is just one of many amenities offered at Shangri-La – part of Crescent Hotels and Resorts’ Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent collection – including the Top Five 27-hole Championship Golf Course, a 119-room resort hotel with 9,000 square feet of versatile meeting space, a medical spa, indoor pool, expansive outdoor resort pool with tanning ledge, splash pad, and pool bar as well as a variety of dining options at Doc’s Bar and Grill, The Monkey Grind, The Summit Restaurant, and Eddy’s Lakeside Bar. Boat and personal watercraft rentals, yacht charters, and Oklahoma’s only parasailing adventures are also offered at Shangri-La Marina.
The Battlefield, Shangri-La’s all-new 18-hole par 3 golf course, is also open and will be officially dedicated at a special grand opening and dedication ceremonies at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 30. The Battlefield, which honors Oklahoma heroes of World War II as well as all veterans and military personnel, also offers an additional food and beverage option at The Canteen.
Visit shangrilaok.com for more information.
