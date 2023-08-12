FORT GIBSON — A park ranger, volunteer, living history interpreter, and historic weapons coordinator from the Fort Smith National Historic Site in Arkansas will present at the Fort Gibson Historic Site on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m.
Cody Faber will teach visitors about the beginnings of Fort Smith and its connections to Fort Gibson.
The presentation will take place in the commissary building at 907 N. Garrison Ave. in Fort Gibson. The event is free with paid admission. For more information, call 918-478-4088.
The Fort Gibson Historic Site is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve, and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
