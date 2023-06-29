TULSA – Purcell native, Parker Millsap returns to Tulsa for an all-ages performance at The Vanguard, Saturday, July 1.
The event will take place at 222 N. Main with doors opening at 7 p.m. and music starting at 8 p.m.
Special guest, Virginia-based indie folk singer Alexa Rose, will open the evening of roots-based, Americana music.
Parker Millsap burst onto the music scene at a young age. Now settled in Nashville, he has only grown in popularity as he has explored a wider range of genres and material. Millsap, who wrapped a series of dates supporting Patty Griffin earlier this year, released his sixth studio album, “Wilderness Within You,” on May 12.
“I can’t wait to come back to Tulsa. It’s home to some of my favorite people, and I always feel the love when I play there,” said Millsap.
“Headwaters” is the second album from Virginia’s indie folksinger Alexa Rose. A series of minutely-observed vignettes that feel intimate and expansive at the same time, the album captures the sweetness of life without avoiding any of the pain, with songs about time and its constraints, peppered with precise details pulled from Rose’s own life that make universal themes seem personal, inviting the listener to make each song their own.
Advance tickets will be $25, while tickets the day of the show will be $30. For tickets, go to TheVanguardTulsa.com.
