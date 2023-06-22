TULSA – Pat Benatar is set to perform a concert at the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove, Aug. 25.
The event will take place at 8 p.m. on Aug. 25, with tickets on sale June 23.
In a pop culture world defined by its perpetual changes, the partnership of singer-songwriter Pat Benatar and producer-musician Neil Giraldo has been a potent, steadfast union that has soared to the top of the charts and into fans’ hearts on their own terms that created eternal rock hits including “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love Is A Battlefield,” “Promises In The Dark,” “We Live For Love,” “Heartbreaker,” and “Hell Is For Children.”
Together, Benatar and Giraldo have created two multi-platinum, five platinum, and three gold albums, as well as 19 Top 40 hits.
They have sold more than 36 million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive Grammy awards.
They have also been feted with three American Music Awards, a People’s Choice Award, a 2008 induction into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, and most recently have become Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.