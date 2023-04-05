PAWNEE — The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum will host its annual nondenominational Easter sunrise service on Sunday, April 9. The service starts at 7 a.m. on Blue Hawk Peak, the highest point on the ranch grounds.
The service is led by the Pawnee Ministerial Alliance and is a community-wide tradition. Participants should bring their own seating and dress appropriately for the outdoors.
For more information, call the ranch at 918-762-2513. The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum is at 1141 Pawnee Bill Road in Pawnee. Visit www.okhistory.org/pawneebill for hours of operation and admission prices.
The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve, and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs, and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
