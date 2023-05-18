The upcoming production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.” was previewed at the Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah Wednesday, May 17.
The Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will present a Penguin Project production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.” Friday, June 2-3 at 7 p.m. The production will take place at Tahlequah High School’s Performing Arts Center at 591 Pendleton St. Admission is free and donation will be accepted.
The Penguin Project is open to children, youth, and adults with a disability. For more information, call 918-931-2446.
TCP is a nonprofit organization and gifts are tax-deductible. To request an adopt-a-penguin form, call the box office at 539-234-9444, or go to www.tcpok.com and click the adopt a penguin link.
