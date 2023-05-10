After several long years and a scaled-back program in June 2022, the Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will present a Penguin Project production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.”
The event will be Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 at 7 p.m.at Tahlequah Schools Performing Arts Center at 591 Pendleton St. Admission is by donation.
The play is directed by Bryn Smith. Lyrics are by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken, book by Doug Wright, based on the book by Hans Christian Andersan, and the Disney film produced by Howard Ashman and John Musker. Music is adapted and arranged by David Weinstein.
TCP is one of only three community theaters in Oklahoma that has been approved to produce this play under the Penguin Project trademark. Prospective sites must go through a lengthy process before being accepted by the Penguin Project.
The Penguin Project is open to children, youth, and adults with a disability. Penguin Project utilizes a peer mentor system linking each artist with a mentor partner who assists individual needs.
Artists and mentors must be at least 10 years old. For a donation of $25 or more, patrons may adopt their very own TCP penguin. Donations will help fund the Penguin Project for an artist with special needs.
TCP is a nonprofit organization and gifts are tax-deductible. To request a form call the box office at 539-234-9444, or go to www.tcpok.com and click the adopt a penguin link.
