Plein Air Red Fern will return to Tahlequah on April 28-29 for the Red Fern Festival, sponsored by the Arts Council of Tahlequah.
Visitors to the Red Fern Festival this year may encounter artists actively painting portraits or landscapes along the creek or in the park. Plein Air is painting outdoors, which was made popular by French impressionists.
Area artists – youth and adults – are invited to bring paper or canvas and capture images for the competition in their favorite medium – water color, acrylic, and chalk. Oil is also an option but as it’s slow to dry can be a challenge.
Prize money is $200 for first place, $100 for second place, $75 for third place, and $25 for youth.
Participants can register the morning of April 28-29 at the ACT booth on the Cherokee Square. Those participating should bring paper or canvas to be stamped. Cost to register is $25 for adults and $10 for students for one or both days; cash only.
The arts council booth will have original art for sale along with the pieces painted during the weekend. Artists will need to provide a framed, ready to hang entry from Friday and or Saturday. Winners will be announced at the festival.
Also at the ACT booth will be two authors selling books, Linda Trout who writes mystery romance and Dr. David Jennings who wrote a book of photography inspired poetry with the art included.
For more information, contact Renee at 918-457-7345 or Callie at 918-931-7273.
