EUFAULA – Jason Crabb will perform at the Plumb Theater on Sept. 30 as a part of the 10th Annual Gospel Fest.
On Friday, Sept. 29, the theater will host seven groups that are local from Oklahoma and Arkansas, are from 13-92 years old.
Ava Rose Johnson, who has won many awards, including Upcoming Artist of Oklahoma, has just returned from Nashville, Tennessee, where she cut a video for her next song release.
Also, Crystal River has just returned from their Indiana Tour, singing 12 times in nine days. They will be singing Friday, Sept. 29.
Band of Christ, of Porter, will be bringing close family harmony with lots of experience. Mary Catherine has been singing from a young child till now, with children of her own. One of Mary Catherine’s contestants’ in a contest was Carrie Underwood, so she knows how to sing.
The Plumb Uprights and Friends sing every Friday and Saturday night .
Josh Wills, age 13, with his friends, plays a mean rendition of Gospel Mountain Music. The Plumb Theater has something for everyone.
The Bilderbacks need no introduction because they have been favorites of the theater’s for years. They have songs on the radio and pastor a church in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Olen Davis and the bluegrass music of the Travelers was originally formed way back in the day by Davis. He and his son played all over the country, including going to Iowa and being inducted into the Hall of Fame. With Olens passing, Mike has kept the Travelers alive, with Randy Ramsey, Billy Miller, Gary White, and Bill Perkins. They are full of energy, enormous talent and a lot of swag. Mike has again donated a guitar from Square Deal Music to be given away at the Gospel Fest.
The Plumb Theater has two young groups who are working their way up the ladder of success. Josh Wills, could be as big as the fiddle player from Texas – Bob Wills.
Ava Rose is still winning awards and Josh won a songwriting award at the Woody Guthrie contest in Okemah.
Plumb Theatre has always made room on their stage for young up and coming musicians and singers. This will not change.
Admission for both nights will be $20. Armbands are on on sale now at the Plumb Theatre at 16505 SH9E Eufaula, OK, 74432. For more information, call 918-360-9329 or leave a message at 918-452-2020.
