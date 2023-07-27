EUFAULA – The Plumb Theatre’s Friday night shows now have a new 13-year-old fiddle player, Josh Wills, who has been playing for about four years.
Josh enjoys old-time and Appalachain fiddle tunes with his band. He is an aspiring banjo player and songwriter. He recently won third place at the Woody Guthrie Songwriting Contest, and is thrilled to be playing at the Woody Guthrie Festival this year.
The theater just celebrated the 92nd birthday of Max Thompson, the theater’s oldest banjo player, who also sings and is a comedian. Thompson has been a loyal, faithful member of the band for about 15 years.
The Plumb Theatre will also host the Alversons on Aug. 4, Crystal River on Aug. 11, and T.C. Love on Aug. 19.
Plumb Theatre wants to thank the people of the community and surrounding areas for supporting the theater’s music shows for the last 20 years. Gospel music will take place every Friday night, and country will be every Saturday night.
All roads lead to Plumb Theatre’s 10th Gospel Fest, which will be Sept. 29-30.
People should buy their tickets as soon as possible, as there is a limited amount.
Jason Crabb will be the headliner on Saturday night. He is the No.1 Male Gospel Singer, along with several awards. Call 918-360-9329 or 918-452-2020 for more information and tickets.
