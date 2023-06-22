EUFAULA – This year marks the 20th year anniversary of the Plumb Theatre.
From a small beginning to forming the Uprights – to being invited to Iowa for a musical festival, doing 40 shows in six days there – to forming the Travlin Uprights, that played on the road, to working their way into “America’s Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame” in Anita, Iowa, the theater is still going strong and doing two shows every weekend for the past 20 years.
Jason Crabb will be at the Plumb Theatre to help celebrate the 10th Annual Outdoor Gospel Fest on Sept. 30.
Arm Bands are going fast. Upgrades to VIP will include a seat at the front of the stage. There are a limited number, so patrons should order now or purchase them at the theater.
Thee food trucks and tents will offer products at the event.
Plumb Theatre is at 16505 South Highway 9 East in Eufaula.
For moire information, call 918-360-9329 or 918-452-2020.
The venue is family friendly, and no alcohol or drugs are permitted on the premises.
