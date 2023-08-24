EUFAULA – Plumb Theatre recently had its last big country show for a while, but it will still offer regular weekend shows.
The next big show will be Jason Crabb, who is the headliner of the 10th Annual Gospel Fest. The festival will start at 5 p.m. on Sept. 29 with seven groups.
On Sept. 30, the show will start at 5:30 p.m. Crabb will take the stage at 7:30 p.m., with a spectacular full 90-minute show with his full band and sound.
For tickets, call 918-360-9329.
Plumb Theatre is at 16505 SH 9E, Eufaula, OK, 74432.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.