EUFAULA – The No. 1 male Vocalist of the Year Jason Crabb will perform Sept. 30. The trio, Saved By Grace, who will perform on July 7, are no strangers to the Plumb Theatre.
They have delighted audiences with true harmony, a love for people, and a purpose of making others feel better when they leave than they did when they came in. The songs are straight from the heart.
The doors will open at 6 p.m., and music will start at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, call 918-360-9329. Plumb Theatre is at 16505 OK-9 in Eufaula. For more information, call 918-360-9329 or 918-452-2020. The theater is family friendly, and no alcohol or drugs are permitted on the premises.
