NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – The best-loved musical of all time, “Annie,” is set to take the stage May 5-7 for five performances only at Walton Arts Center.
Featuring the iconic songs and heartwarming story, this celebration of family, optimism, and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws someone’s way.
Many of the artistic staff behind this brand-new production were part of the original Broadway run of “Annie” in the 1970s. This national tour is directed by Jenn Thompson, who appeared as Pepper in the original Broadway production. Thompson has made sure that the show stays true to the original story while it also delivers messages of hope and determination to new audiences.
Bill Berloni, the animal director and trainer for this production, found, rescued, and trained the first dog to play Sandy more than 45 years ago, and he’s trained every Sandy since then for the national tours.
Since this is a musical about an orphan, it is appropriate that the Sandys cast are always rescue dogs. For this tour, Addison and Georgie play Sandy. Addison was rescued four years ago from a North Carolina animal shelter, one day before she was set to be euthanized.
Georgie was saved from nearly being turned over to a Pennsylvania high kill shelter.
“Animals end up in shelters for many reasons. But many of them end up there because of family hardships or a death in the family — not because of any behavioral issues. We hope to find those animals and hopefully adopt them,” said Berloni.
Patrons shouldn’t miss this opportunity to introduce the young children in their life to this beloved, familiar story. Tickets are $29-$69 plus applicable fees and can be purchased at waltonartscenter.org, by calling 479–443–5600 weekdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., or at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Show days and times include Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 7 at 2 pm and 7:30 p.m.
