NORTHWEST ARKANSAS - Arts One Presents has announced the upcoming production of the eight-time Tony-award-winning thriller "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," led by Northwest Arkansas native Coleman Ray Clark.
This unique rendition of the classic musical will take place at the Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at Don Tyson School of Innovation, 2667 Hylton Road, Springdale, Arkansas, July 20-23 and 27-30.
Clark, who has worked on a variety of productions both on and off Broadway, from "Jesus Christ Super Star" to his upcoming production, "The Spongebob Musical," said, “Sweeney Todd is one of the greatest musicals ever written, so to bring this iconic story and music to my hometown in Northwest Arkansas is an honor.”
Clark’s last directorial role in Northwest Arkansas was the acclaimed production of "Kiss Me Kate" at the Arts Center of the Ozarks in 2017.
The show tells the infamous tale of Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber who returns to 19th century London seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him. Along the way, Todd meets Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, who becomes his deranged sidekick. Together, they serve up vengeance with a tasty side of dark humor.
Cheri Headrick, a native of Siloam Springs, is also thrilled to contribute her classical experience to a new genre as the music director for this production.
"I have always wanted to become more involved with musical theater, and this show provides the perfect opportunity,"said Headrick.
Arts One Presents is leveraging the talents of approximately 100 community members who are actively participating in this production of Sweeney Todd. It's also providing a unique learning opportunity for students from Springdale and the broader region, integrating them into various aspects of the production and offering hands-on experience in the performing arts and live production.
Arts One Presents is committed to working with members of the NWA creative community, including actors, musicians, and technical and design crews, to ensure a dynamic and engaging experience for all. For more information about the venue, community involvement, and the unique aspects of this production, visit the Arts One Presents’ website at https://www.artsonepresents.org/sweeneytodd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.