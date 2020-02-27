MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee High students venture “Into the Woods” to see what happens before and beyond “happily ever after.”
MHS will present the James Lapine/Stephen Sondheim musical at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Play director Penny McGill said students have had “a great journey.”
“We got lost a couple of times in the woods, but we found our way back,” McGill said.
The story is as complex as the music.
A baker and his wife cannot have children because of a witch’s curse. They go into the woods to find four things that will break the curse. There, they encounter fairy tale characters seeking their happy endings. Cinderella seeks a prince, long-haired Rapunzel wants out of a locked tower.
Meredith Gilmartin plays the baker’s wife.
“The whole story is just us finding those items so we can give them to her so she can get us a child,” Gilmartin said. “Going throughout the woods, you see what else is going on because it’s not just our story, but someone else’s story, too.”
She said the music has been the biggest challenge.
“But we’re all pretty good readers and singers,” she said. “It’s pretty tough music, but we’ve gotten through it and we’re getting through it now.”
Sophomore Lyndsay Eckerson, who plays the witch, said she’s been challenged by “finding the depth of the character.”
“She has a lot of different emotions throughout the show,” Eckerson said. “She starts out kind of wicked, but gets a little more in-depth through the show.”
That was just the challenge she wanted.
“I auditioned for this part,” Eckerson said. “She has amazing songs, and she’s just all around a fun character to play.”
The second act focuses on what comes after some so-called happy endings, McGill said.
“Sometimes you think when you get what you want, that’s what’s going to make you happy,” she said. “Sometimes that doesn’t always turn out to be.”
Cast members started the musical work last December because Sondheim tunes are so complex, McGill said. Challenges of Sondheim music has included awkward keys and time signature changes in the middle of songs, she said.
“His music is really intricate and complex, so students have to be on their ‘A game’ totally,” she said. “We got that down pat, and now it’s just a matter of putting the other components together.”
She said MHS has “some extremely talented vocalists.”
“They get some excellent training from Miss Pointer,” McGill said, referring to MHS choir teacher Teresa Pointer. “So they’re able to reach any challenges that are in the show. Students in the show who are not in the choir, they’re helping them, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.