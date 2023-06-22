On Thursday, June 22, patrons tried out their STEAM and engineering skills by building a buddy at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Jeremy Causey, a network educator with Science Museum Oklahoma, said the organization hosted the come-and-go craft event. Since the library's summer program theme is "All Together Now," and focuses on friendship, Causey said Science Museum Oklahoma created the Build-A-Buddy workshop.
STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.
The project was considered a free engineering challenge that featured 25 to 26 diverse cardboard pieces that were cut out with a laser. The pieces were meant to allow kids to create a creature, or buddy, that would survive out in the world.
"Being able to analyze the things in front of you and to be able to still create the thing you're trying to make, it's a lot of problem solving and STEM, while also just really flexing the imagination muscles because as they build it they imagine all the different sorts of adventures that their buddy might go on, where they might live, and what they might eat," said Causey.
Karmin Schwartz said it was nice for her and the two children that attended the event with her, Kimberly Whisenhunt, 8, and Elizabeth Elmore, 11, to try something different that the kids enjoyed.
Kimberly said she created a jungle-style Pokémon, while Elizabeth made a scorpion, which was not her first idea.
"My original plan was to do a lion in the savannah, but I couldn't get the body right. So I decided to make this bug type thing and it turned into a scorpion," said Elizabeth.
Since the activity was not as structured as other crafts, Schwartz said it allowed her kids and others of all ages to have the freedom to be as creative as they wanted.
Keyle Brown, who attended the event with Kinsley and Kelton Brown, Keyle said she believes while all the craft activities at the library are different, they all have to do with STEAM. By having a variety of activities, Keyle said it keeps her kids interested in the projects.
Keyle said she plans to bring her kids to more of the come-and-go craft events this summer to continue their exposure to more STEAM-based crafts and activities.
Check it out
The next and last come-and-go craft event will take place at the Tahlequah Public Library Thursday, June 29 at 9:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.