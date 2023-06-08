NORTHWEST ARKANSAS — Queens of the Stone Age have announced the details of their North American tour, The End is Nero, with Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth, which includes a stop at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, Sept. 26, as part of the Cox Concert Series.
Music will start at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9. Standard ticket prices range from $34.50-$79.50 plus applicable fees.
The End Is Nero tour is an invitation from Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita, and Jon Theodore to come celebrate the end of the world, which they hear is “in a month or two.” They would like to encourage the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between to attend, this is where they belong. Patrons should leave their judgment at the door, and bring anything and everything else.
The band’s newest album, “In Times New Roman” will be available digitally and physically on Friday, June 16, via Matador Records. On the eve of release fans are invited to ring in the long-awaited album at Midnight Club parties taking place at record shops and pubs across 23 countries. The Midnight Club starts at 11 p.m. Thursday, June 15, and will feature giveaways, exclusive merch including limited edition colored vinyl, and — in a few select locations — signed merchandise and ticket giveaways. Midnight Club will provide the QOTSA faithful with a first chance to hear “In Times New Roman” in its entirety, amongst friends, family, and of course appropriate levels of bacchanalia.
For more information on the Midnight Club locations, visit: https://qotsa.ffm.to/midnightclub. To pre-order “In Times New Roman,” shop new exclusive merchandise or join the sock of the month club visit https://store.qotsa.com/.
New to the Walmart AMP this season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees patrons a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $30.
Also new is AMP Underground, an add-on, all-ages club experience. Located underneath Choctaw Plaza, the space includes a private bar and limited food menu to purchase, lounge seating, live concert video and audio feed, private restrooms, and priority entry into the venue. The space opens 30 minutes before gates and closes one hour after the concert ends. Patrons can purchase AMP Underground for $49 per person and get all this plus two drinks and light snacks included. By mid-May, concertgoers will be able to add-on AMP Underground for June through October shows.
Returning this season, Fast Track for priority access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to orders for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays. All concert tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally. Patrons will access their tickets by logging in at wallet.amptickets.com with the same username or email and password they use to purchase tickets for the Walmart AMP.
Digital tickets will be delivered to ticket wallets immediately upon purchase and can be securely shared with members of a party. A rotating QR code for each ticket will be delivered within 24 hours of the performance start time or at a time specified by the tour.
