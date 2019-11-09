Name and rank: Randell Baughman
Branch of service: Navy
Current location: Indian Harbour Beach, Florida
Education: Tahlequah High School, 1965.
Active duty: I joined the Navy to get training and see the world. I got both training in electronics and trips all through the pacific. Much of the time I was off the coast of Vietnam in the Tonkin Gulf. My ship's home port was Subic Bay, Philippines.
If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and hobbies or organizations: After four years in the Navy, I went to Oklahoma State for an electrical engineering degree, thanks to the GI bill. After graduation, I then worked at Texas Instruments in Dallas for 13 years, and Harris Corporation in Melbourne, Florida, for 21 years. I retired as a reliability engineer at Harris, and live in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida. I visit my family in Tahlequah frequently and love coming back home.
Special memory: I got the nickname "Okie" in the Navy and it has stuck over all these years and I am proud of it.
