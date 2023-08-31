TULSA – Ray Scott is bringing 15 years of country music greatness to Tulsa for a free show at Track 5. inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 9 p.m.
Commemorating 15 years since his debut album, “My Kind of Music,” Ray Scott’s distinctive baritone voice and commitment to genuine country music remain unchanged, setting a benchmark for timeless artistry.
Scott’s latest album “Wrong Songs” was released in March of 2023, written to humor long time fans.
The album is comprised of eight high-spirited honky-tonk tunes that aim for one response – laughter.
Scott has additionally unveiled three singles since May in anticipation of his upcoming album, “Billboards & Brakelights,” scheduled for release on Nov. 10.
Having taken his music beyond borders, Scott’s global presence is evident through performances in Europe. With an upcoming appearance in Austria and participation in Switzerland’s Zurich festival, Scott’s unwavering dedication to honest music ensures his enduring relevance.
For more information on Scott, visit https://rayscott.com/. Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.