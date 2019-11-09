Name and rank: Captain Rex A. Guinn, Judge Advocate General's Corps.
Branch of service: U.S. Navy, retired
Current location: Tulsa
Age: 55
Family: Mother, Barbara Pritchard of Fort Gibson; sons, Jason Guinn and Joshua Guinn.
Active duty campaigns: Persian Gulf War, Desert Storm, June 1992-December 1992, and Operation Southern Watch April 2000-August 2000; Kosovo War, Operation Allied Force, March 2000-April 200; Global War on Terrorism, Operation Iraqi Freedom, September 2004-April 2005.
Education and-or special military training: University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, Chickasha, Okla., Bachelor of Arts, 1986; Boston College School of Law, Newton, Mass., JD, 1989; Officer Indoctrination School, Newport, R.I., June 1990-July 1990; Naval Justice School, Newport, R.I., August 1990-November 1990; and George Washington University Law School, International Law, August 2001-May 2002.
If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and any hobbies or organizations: Retired in September 2012 aboard the display ship USS Barry at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C. Currently with New York Life. Hobbies include photography and music. Belongs to Rotary International, has been a longtime Cub and Boy Scout leader, and volunteers with CASA.
Special memories: My three most memorable duty assignments were serving as the JAG for and deploying with Cruiser-Destroyer Group 8/EISENHOWER Battle Group; leading the Mass Graves Exhumation Team at the Regime Crimes Liaison Office in Iraq; and my greatest honor was leading the men and women of Region Legal Service Office, Japan.
