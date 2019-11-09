Name and rank: Rick Jennings, machinist mate 2nd class, E5
Branch of service: U.S. Navy
Current location: Rick departed this life on Feb. 23, 2017, at the age of 58. He is now in Caney Cemetery in Welling, Oklahoma.
Family: Wife, Iva, married Aug. 22, 1987 in Vici, Oklahoma; she passed away March 31, 2012; five children, Sheri, Matthew, Ann, Emily, and Mikahla.
Active duty campaigns: Served aboard the USS Bronstein, 1978-1981, home port was San Diego, California; deployed on the West Bank most of the time was in the Philippines.
If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and any hobbies or organizations: Honorable Discharge, 1981; after active duty, he served with the Navy Reserves for two years; master technician; Ford mechanic; he worked for Star Motor Co. in Stilwell for many years; transferred to McKay Ford in Woodward, Oklahoma; he loved his Mustangs ans was a member of the Mustang Club.
Special memories: Brother Dwayne's ship pulled into the dock in the Philippines, and when he saw the USS Bronstein, he asked to see Rick. When he was told he had a visitor, Rick said he didn't want to see anyone. But, when he saw Dwayne, he said that was the best thing that happened to him. I was a great surprise and a very special memory. His daughter Mikahla remembers him telling this story many times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.