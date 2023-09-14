FORT SMITH, Arkansas – Fort Smith’s TempleLive announces a night of music featuring 15-time Grammy Award-winner Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder.
With a career that has shaped the landscape of country music, this legendary artist is set to take the stage on Saturday, Dec. 2.
With a career spanning decades, Skaggs has not only won numerous awards but has also been credited by none other than guitarist Chet Atkins as the individual who "single-handedly saved country music." His journey through music has seen him explore various genres, from his bluegrass roots to new musical horizons, all while preserving the authenticity that makes him an icon in the industry.
Born in 1954, in Cordell, Kentucky, Skaggs displayed his musical talent at a young age. He made his mark by playing the mandolin on stage alongside bluegrass pioneer Bill Monroe at age 6. At 7, he graced TV screens across the nation by appearing with Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs. His path to stardom was set in motion in 1971, when he and his close friend Keith Whitley were invited to join Ralph Stanley's band, the Clinch Mountain Boys, marking the beginning of a musical journey.
This performance by Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder is a testament to his passion and talent.
Tickets for this event will be available for purchase starting Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. on TempleLive.com.
