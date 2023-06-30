The River City Players are back with their summer show at the Northeastern State University Playhouse.
Rehearsals were held June 28, with the Rock and Roll show first, followed that afternoon by the Downtown Country show. The production runs from June 29 to Aug. 5.
For 40 years, NSU Playhouse has hosted plays, musical revues, and their summer show.
Robyn Pursley is the director of RCP, and Scott Pursley is the production manager. Robyn has been involved with RCP for 24 years, and her husband Scott for 26 years. The choreographer is Sydney Jennings-Lynn, and the music director is Anderson Daniel.
“I think the person that’s been involved the longest is our guitar player Bradley Spears,” said Marissa Mitchell, RCP box office manager at the NSU Playhouse.
RCP, formerly known as the University Players, started in 1983, with a mix of different departments on the NSU campus involved in its creation. C.H. Parker, a past NSU instructor of speech and theater, and the late Joe Davis, NSU jazz studies director, created the script for the first production, “Ferlin’s Folly or Dolly Goes to Dixie.”
“We don’t call the show a musical. The best way we describe it is a musical revue,” said Mitchell.
The River City Band members, with Farren Mayfield as band leader and keys player, are Bradley Spears on guitar, Andrew Lindroth on drums, DeNario Shoates on bass, Jeric Davison on saxophone, and Bill Perkins on fiddle.
“All of our band members are NSU alumni in some way, shape or form,” said Mitchell. “And Farren’s [family] usually hosts an RCP cookout on their property. Bill Perkins is currently a [NSU] staff person, so by day he is over on the Muskogee campus. Bradley and DeNario both work with high school bands. Andrew teaches drum here at the university. And Jeric recently graduated with a master’s degree in music.”
Auditions for this year’s RCP show were held in February to find the eight members of this summer’s production. Each auditioner brought two songs, one rock and roll and one country, with at least two verses and two choruses. They all participated in a group dance as well.
Cast members chosen were Ronnell Fleming, now on her second year with RCP; Alyssa Hedding; Chloe Kenyon; Gillian Randall; Robert Valderas, also returning for his second year; Josh Wilson; Logan Corley; and Zachary Wright. Performers come from all over, including Fort Worth, Texas, and Wisconsin.
Carol Corley and her sister Polly Hogan attended the rehearsals. Corley’s granddaughter, Erin Corley, is the stage manager for the show. Erin is returning for her third year.
“She brings us to all of these, and we love it,” said Corley.
One of the creators of RCP, C.H. Parker, recently passed away. Mitchell said Parker would buy tickets for every single show.
“He had a lot of Tahlequah history about theater as far as the drama department [at NSU], all the way to the Trail of Tears dramas at the Heritage Center. He used to be involved in all of that,” said Mitchell.
A letter from NSU President Steve Turner in the promotional material for RCP expressed the performances have helped students gain valuable experience working alongside highly experienced faculty.
“The College of Liberal Arts has built another blockbuster program for the 2023 summer season that will have you singing along with your favorite artists such as Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks, Fleetwood Mac, and Elvis,” said Turner. “Our RCPs take great pleasure from your enjoyment of the performances they have worked hard to perfect.”
You’re invited
The weekly RCP schedule is Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 1 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. for Rock and Roll; and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 4 p.m. for Downtown Country.
