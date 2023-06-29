Since 1983, Northeastern State University’s River City Players has been an unforgettable music showcase, bringing in talent from across Oklahoma and the entire U.S.
This year, RCP celebrates 40 years of spectacular stage performances with “River City Players: 40 Years of Favorites.”
Starting June 29, the production will alternate between two shows, showcasing songs from a variety of eras of rock 'n' roll as well as country music.
“We are continuing our salute to the legacies and traditions that have originated at the NSU Playhouse over the course of these past 40 years,” said Dr. Robyn Pursley, artistic director for RCP and assistant dean to the NSU College of Liberal Arts. “The summer theatre programming was actually one of the first performances to take place on the Playhouse stage, so this 40th year of River City is a great bookend to our year-long celebration that has included NSU Drama productions and offerings by the Sequoyah Institute.”
Rehearsals for RCP began on May 29. Following the final NSU Drama production in April, RCP preparation went into full effect, with sets and costumes being designed and built. The cast and crew are hard at work to create a show that celebrates RCP’s ruby anniversary and brings a new experience to their audience.
“Both shows are going to be really great this year,” said Pursley. “We always strive to provide a fast-paced enjoyable moment in time at the theatre and I think we do a pretty good job of delivering. One of my favorite aspects of RCP is that we always have a mixture of returning performers and new faces on stage and backstage. Audiences always enjoy seeing a familiar face from the previous season on stage.”
Pursley noted it’s always inspiring to see company members with a season of experience mentoring their peers through what can be an overwhelming and quick-moving process. To her, it brings out the best in RCP’s young artists, which is one of the main purposes of the summer theatre opportunity.
Admission to “River City Players: 40 Years of Favorites” is free for NSU students and $15 for adults. Tickets are available now on GoRiverHawksTickets.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.