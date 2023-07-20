Ann Wilson will perform at the River Spirit Casino Resort on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale July 21.
Ann Wilson, known around the world as a founder and the lead singer-songwriter of the barrier-breaking band Heart, is here to stay.
Widely praised among the greatest singers in the history of rock, Wilson’s extraordinarily powerful voice has been sending chills down her audience’s collective spine for more than five decades, earning record sales greater than 35 million, an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award.
“Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” and “Magic Man” are among the many songs she’s written that now reside in the pantheon of rock’s greatest hits.
