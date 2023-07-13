TULSA – Dwight Yoakam will perform Thursday, Nov. 2 at The Cove theater inside Margaritaville at the River Spirit Casino Resort at 8 p.m..
Tickets will go on sale July 14.
Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple Grammy Award winner. He has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Yoakam is a recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, the most prestigious award offered by the organization, he will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the Songwriter/Artist category at the 49th anniversary Gala on October 14, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
In addition to his musical career, Yoakam is a formidable film and television actor who has appeared in over 40 feature films, including “Sling Blade” and “Panic Room.” Most recently he was on the big screen in Clint Eastwood’s latest film, “Cry Macho.” He recurred in David E. Kelley’s Amazon series “Goliath” and appeared in director Steven Soderbergh’s film “Logan Lucky.”
