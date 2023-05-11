Gary LeVox is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove, Friday, July 14.
Tickets will go on sale May 12, and the show will begin at 8 p.m.
After 20 years as front man of the multi-award-winning super group Rascal Flatts, Gary LeVox is embarking on a solo chapter. His debut single “The Distance” is one of five songs on LeVox’s debut solo collection "One On One," which includes multiple compelling collaborations.
LeVox followed the release of "One On One" with “We Got Fight,” a song featured as the coveted end credit in Netflix’s film "The Ice Road." LeVox now has released his first solo country single “Get Down Like That,” and also plans to release more new music this year and continue to hit the road touring bringing his songs and legendary voice to the fans.
