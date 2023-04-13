TULSA – Patti LaBelle is set to perform June 15 at The Cove theater inside Margaritaville at River Spirit Casino Resort.
Tickets will go on sale April 14.
Patti LaBelle is a soulful songbird whose name has continued to evolve and become synonymous with grace, style, elegance, and class. Belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards, and spiritual sonnets have created the unique platform of versatility she is known and revered for.
Along with recording and touring, LaBelle has written six books and recently released a 20th anniversary edition of her New York Times bestselling cookbook, "LaBelle Cuisine," featuring three new recipes. Additionally, Patti has been featured in several popular films and television series.
In 2007, she introduced Patti’s Good Life, a successful food and lifestyle brand that offers a variety of frozen comfort foods, breakfast items, and desserts, including her world-famous sweet potato pie. Always a person to take on new challenges, in 2017 Patti launched a record label, GPE Records, and released her first jazz album, Bel Hommage.
The same motivation that had Patricia Louise Holte blossom from a choir member to lead vocalist for Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles and later Labelle, to a solo artist, is the same energy that keeps her fire burning at 78 years young.
