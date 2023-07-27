TULSA – The Beach Boys are set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove, on Thursday, Sept. 28.
The event will start at 8 p.m., and tickets will go on sale July 28.
The band is led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, and Randy Leago, continue the legacy of the iconic group.
Captained by Mike Love, The Beach Boys play an astoundingly busy schedule of concerts, averaging 150 shows a year, ranging from sun drenched amphitheaters to intimate performing arts centers and special events across the globe.
The band continues to create and perform with the same bold imagination and style that marked their explosive debut over 50 years ago.
In 2013, their Capitol Records release, Sounds of Summer – RIAA certified triple platinum with over three million in sales and climbing – and its companion The Warmth of the Sun marked a resurgence in Beach Boys interest that again rocked the world.
Tickets are available online at https://tickets.riverspirittulsa.com/venuelisting.asp.w
