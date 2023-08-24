John Waite is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove, on Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale Aug. 25.
As a solo artist and as the lead singer of The Baby’s and Bad English, Waite was a fixture of album-oriented rock radio stations during the '70s and '80s. Waite had a talent for power ballads and driving arena rock, occasionally touching on new wave-styled power pop as well.
Waite’s catalogue of hits features some of the most loved songs of the 80s and 90s – the No. 1 Worldwide hit "Missing You," The Baby’s "Isn't It Time," and Bad English "When I See You Smile" Waite will be performing his catalogue of hits from his 40 year career as a solo artist, with The Baby’s and Bad English.
