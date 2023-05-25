TULSA – Theresa Caputo is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove on July 29. Tickets will go on sale May 26.
For more than a decade, Caputo, star of the hit TLC show, “The Long Island Medium,” has provided messages of peace and comfort to over a million people worldwide. Through sharing her gift of communicating with those who have passed on, Caputo delivers healing messages to audience members, comforting them with the revelation that deceased loved ones are still with them, just in a different way. “Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience” is an awe-inspiring evening.
Caputo has authored five books, including NY Times Best Sellers “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again” in 2017 and “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” in 2014. Her latest project, the “Hey Spirit” podcast, helps guests work through their grief to allow them to heal and move forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.