PRYOR – With a massive crowd of over 60,000 music fans from across the United States and 5,000 campsites took over Pryor, from Sept. 1-3, Rocklahoma has retained its reputation as America’s Biggest Labor Day Weekend Party.
Among the performances during the nonstop three-day weekend were headlining sets from Godsmack, Pantera, and Limp Bizkit, the latter of whom included a tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett during their set on Saturday night, hours after the passing of the famed “Margaritaville” singer. As well, Rob Zombie, Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor, Daughtry, Theory Of A Deadman, and many more top rock and metal acts delivered hit-filled sets throughout the weekend that lived up to the festival’s motto of “Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock.” Rocklahoma also was notable for being the second-to-last performance of the band KIX.
The festivities launched Thursday, Aug. 31 with the Rocklahoma Kick-Off Party that featured performances from Warrant, L.A. Guns, BulletBoys, and Voodoo Moonshine.
The crowning of Miss Rocklahoma 2023 was Friday, with the honor going to Dani Ward of Edmond. The contest has been a part of Rocklahoma since it was founded in 2009. Rocklahoma was hosted by Eddie Trunk, who received a Citation Award from the Oklahoma State House of Representatives.
Details for Rocklahoma 2024 will be coming soon, including details about the renaming of the festival grounds to Rockin’ Red Dirt Ranch. Stay tuned to www.Rocklahoma.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.