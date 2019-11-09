Name and rank: Sgt. Roger Dale Phelan, Retired
Branch of service: U.S. Marine Corp, Army, 3rd and 2nd Armored Cavalry Scout
Active duty campaigns: Gulf War; and in Germany at the end of the Cold War.
If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and hobbies or organizations: He has served as a member of the Cherokee Nation Color Guard for six years, and continues to serve in that capacity attending special events and funerals. Roger has a passionate dedication to the service of all veterans, and a particular care for Cherokee Veterans. He lends his support to numerous veterans in many ways, including providing rides to various appointments, and assisting them in procuring their disability benefits. Roger possesses a special gift for speaking for veterans who cannot speak for themselves. He is the recipient of the 2018 Cherokee Heritage Center most valuable volunteer of the year award. One of his finest qualities is humility. It is a great honor to know this man.
