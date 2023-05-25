MUSKOGEE – The historic Roxy Theater will host “Local Vocals,” a singing talent contest for area youth and residents, on June 3.
The check-in time will be at 5 p.m. and the show will start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults, $3 for 15 and under, and free for ages 10 and under. Trophies and prizes will be awarded.
The contest is divided into adult, teen, and pre-teen categories and is for amateurs only. There are no fees to enter, but participants must preregister. Contestants can be accompanied by one and no more than two instruments. No bands will be allowed. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration can be done by phone at 918-684-6366, by email at roxymuskogee@gmail.com, or on the Roxy website at www.roxymuskogee.org.
