Name and rank: Sgt. Tristan R. Mumford
Branch of service: National Guard
Current location: Park Hill, Oklahoma.
Age: 38
Family: Parents, Tristan and Kim Mumford; wife, Shauna Mumford; children, Reagan, Chloe, and Sierra.
Active duty campaigns: Operation Enduring Freedom, 2006-2007; Operation Iraqi Freedom, 2009-2010; and Operation New Dawn, 2011-2012.
Education and-or specialty military training: Had a great class in auto collision with Bill Sprague at ICTC; 45th Combat Team solder trained in combat/air assault.
If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and any hobbies or organizations: Active 16 years of service; honorably discharged, 2016; inspect aircraft RAPTs for Department of Defense; likes to hunt and fish.
If active service, current assignment: Reserve, Bravo Company of the 1/79th Infantry Brigade, National Guard component, Camp Gruber, Braggs, Oklahoma.
Special memory: During my first deployment to Afghanistan in 2006, a roadside bomb went off a mile from our combat outpost and I had all the firepower apart, cleaning it. I immediately put it all back together so our unit could respond to the incident. After a quick functions check of the M-4s, M240L, M249 (S.A.W.)s, we were ready to go outside the wire. As far as what we saw when we got there, I will never forget.
