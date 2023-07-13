EUFAULA – Plumb Theatre will present Sherrill Douglas, who will perform the three voices of Loretta Lynn, Stevie Nix, and Dolly Parton on July 22.
She always does a little bit of Patsy Cline.
Two full hours of the great females of country music. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m.
Drawing for dinner for two at Dobbers at halftime. It can not get much better than that.
The Plumb Theatre is celebrating their 20th year of music, and Douglas was one of the first big names to get the theater on the map and to become a destination place.
Time is moving fast, so they will need to get tickets for the No. 1 gospel male vocalist of the year, Jason Crabb. He will perform Sept. 30. Call 918-360-9329 for tickets and more information.
Plumb Theatre is at 16505 South Highway 9 E. 74432 in Longtown.
For more information, call 918-360-9329 or 918-452-2020.
The venue is family friendly, and no drugs or alcohol on the premises.
