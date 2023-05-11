NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Multiplatinum, chart-topping band Shinedown has announced their upcoming fall leg of The Revolutions Live Tour with support from Papa Roach and Spiritbox.
The tour includes a stop at the Walmart AMP on Thursday, Oct. 5, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Music will start at 6:50 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now to the public, with standard ticket prices range from $35-125 plus applicable fees.
This week, the band’s hit single “A Symptom of Being Human” jumped into the Top 25 at Hot AC Radio. Unfolding with gentle acoustic guitar, soaring strings, delicate piano, and a powerful vocal delivery from front man Brent Smith, “A Symptom of Being Human” celebrates the beauty of our individual differences and embraces the ups and downs of life, while showcasing Shinedown’s gift for making us feel connected through our common humanity. This follows Shinedown’s recent No. 1 at Active Rock Radio with “Dead Don’t Die.” The single notched Shinedown their 20th No. 1 at the format. It became the most spun No. 1 song at the Active Rock format in a single week since 2016 when Metallica’s “Hard Wired” hit that milestone, and it is also the most played Shinedown No. 1 in one week at Active Rock. The defiant track, featuring pummeling drums and searing off-the-rails guitar solos, is a rousing declaration of survival and an anthem about the resilience of the human spirit after trying times.
The Planet Zero album debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart and the Official UK Albums Chart, and at No. 1 on six other Billboard charts including Top Album Sales, Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Albums Charts. Featuring searing and incisive tracks like “Dead Don’t Die” and No. 1 rock hit “Planet Zero,” as well as uplifting and unifying songs like the soaring pop-rock anthem and No. 1 rock hit “Daylight,” Planet Zero boldly confronts the societal forces that perpetuate divisiveness while offering a restorative path through empathy and open conversation. The band’s video for “Daylight,” set to the Amazon Original version of the song, is a love letter to their fans and shows the impact that the song’s message had during Shinedown’s Planet Zero World Tour.
Buy tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays. All concert tickets and add-ons are delivered digitally. Patrons access tickets by logging in wallet.amptickets.com with the same username or email and password for buying tickets.
Digital tickets will be delivered to ticket wallets immediately upon purchase and can be securely shared with members of a party. A rotating QR code for each ticket will be delivered within 24 hours of the performance start time or at a time specified by the tour.
