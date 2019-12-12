featured Shop Tahlequah 2019 2 hrs ago Entries are available at 25 locations for Shop Tahlequah prizes and cash drawings. The drawings will be held Friday, Dec. 20. Tags Drawings Shop Tahlequah Cash Prize Entry Drawing Location Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Pirsch, Robert ROSE[mdash] NAME: Robert Clarke Pirsch AGE: 58 TOWN: Rose OCCUPATION: Electronics Technician DIED: Dec. 10, 2019 SERVICES: Private Family Service Gordon Wolfe PRYOR [mdash] age 63. Med Tech. Died December 8th, 2019 in Pryor, OK. Services December 13th at 10:00 AM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation December 12th from 1:00-6:00 PM at Reed- Culver Cong Van, Lan TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Lan Cong Van AGE: 38 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: Nail Technician DIED: Dec. 7, 2019 SERVICES: Services in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Forest Lawn Funeral Home McMullen, Robert HULBERT[mdash] NAME: Robert McMullen AGE: 85 TOWN: Hulbert OCCUPATION: Auto Mechanic DIED: Dec. 8, 2019 SERVICES: Graveside Services 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, New Hope Cemetery Edwards, Jack TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Jack Edwards AGE: 58 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: Laborer DIED: December 2, 2019 SERVICES: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, Elm Grove Cemetery, Stilwell Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEDITORIAL: Stitt should take his chips off tribal tableDirteater named to Team USA Wolves for 2020 PBR Global Cup USASHERIFF'S BEAT 12-10-19: Woman reports identity stolenUKB celebrates signing of land into trustNSU officer announces bid for sheriffTwo women killed in crash; one was reportedly pregnantRED'S CHRISTMAS WISHPeggs School wins 35th state academic championshipIndians dominant in win over AdairNo. 3 Sequoyah takes down No. 1 Adair Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
